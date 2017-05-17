ANTREL ROLLE ATTENDS NFL BROADCASTING BOOT CAMP BY MATT COHEN

Antrel Rolle has never been one to shy away from the microphone.

A New York Giant for five seasons (2010-2014) and defensive co-captain for two of those years, the Super Bowl XLVI champion was known as a vocal leader inside the locker room and someone unafraid to speak his mind over the airwaves.

The safety retired last year after 11 NFL seasons, and he’s now looking to turn his flair for a good quote into a career in broadcasting. Rolle is one of nearly two dozen current and former players at this week's annual Broadcasting Boot Camp. Now in its 11th year, the event is co-directed by the NFL’s Player Engagement and NFL Broadcasting departments.

The four-day camp in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, runs from May 15-18 and provides players with a hands-on opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the broadcasting business. Players get to work with instructors from top broadcast and radio networks, learning skills like play-by-play analysis, radio broadcasting and field reporting.

According to the league, more than one-third of the program’s 200-plus alumni “have earned broadcasting jobs as a result of their participation in the program.” There’s also an Advanced Broadcasting program for graduates of the introductory curriculum.

Other recognizable names at this year’s boot camp include DeMarcus Ware, Roman Harper, Matt Forte, Sebastian Vollmer and Jimmy Clausen.

Here’s a few shots of Rolle getting ready for his closeup:

#NFLPE17 Broadcast Bootcamp #Makeup A post shared by @celious26 on May 16, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Take 1  #NFLPE17 A post shared by @celious26 on May 16, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Preparation is KEY #NFLPE17 #BroadcastBootcamp A post shared by @celious26 on May 17, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

