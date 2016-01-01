COLLINS, SHEPARD NAMED FUTURE TOP-SELLING STARS BY DAN SALOMONE



The future of the New York Giants is in good hands, and so is the league’s.

The NFL Players Association recently ranked safety Landon Collins and wide receiver Sterling Shepard on its annual Rising 50 list, which looks at the future top-selling stars of the league. Collins came in at No. 35, and Shepard finished just above him at No. 28.

According to the NFLPA, it “considers on-field performances during the 2016 season, early demand from current partners, fantasy league popularity and new faces in strong markets as factors for sales popularity analysis.”

Both Collins and Shepard made names for themselves in 2016.