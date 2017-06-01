GIANTS SHOW OFF THEIR MOVES ON PHOTO SHOOT DAY
BY MATT COHEN
Smile - it was picture day on Thursday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Photographers and video crews came in to gather all the necessary creative elements that will be used throughout the Giants' 2017 season. Those elements include pictures, video headshots, and lots of specialty green screen components.
One special guest on Thursday was none other than Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. The Giants Ring of Honor member and Super Bowl XLII champion certainly hasn't lost his touch when it comes to getting fired up.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look from Thursday's various photo/video shoots:
Photo Shoot Day! Follow all day long on the #NYGiants Snap!— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
: NewYorkGiants pic.twitter.com/q1C6ZyvXIi
.@michaelstrahan in the house on green screen day! #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/Abz66uMQSN— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
Never gets old! @michaelstrahan #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/rcXIGIPed0— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
pic.twitter.com/dQE9aA3x9E— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
SNACK TIME. @BigDame900 pic.twitter.com/A9PjuFZbvN— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
All-Pro ready for his closeup. @TheHumble_21 pic.twitter.com/XiTDWvPdx4— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
.@TheHumble_21 pic.twitter.com/XcDNa9tAq7— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
.@Prime_Perk_24 all business. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/FbuEh3tUEb— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
.@BMarshall on the #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/AcKXoRj8zl— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017
.@EvanEngram through the lens pic.twitter.com/hKrXAd3Twp— New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2017