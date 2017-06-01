30 Questions in 30 Days: Who will have an impact return?

I think I have to go with Jason Pierre-Paul. Of the three Giants with serious injuries last year (Darian Thompson and Shane Vereen being the other two) he has the best chance to make the Pro Bowl and be a weapon other teams really have to gameplan for. If he can stay healthy the entire year, there’s potential for double digit sacks and his typically excellent run defense.In the two games before going on injured reserve, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had 5.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and scored a touchdown. He was just heating up at the most important time of the season, but he didn’t play past Week 13. While the defense didn’t drop off in the final four weeks of the regular season, they could have used his disruptiveness and playoff experience against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the first round. A healthy JPP could push the team over the top.Shane Vereen was limited to just five games in 2016 due to a triceps injury. He’s by far the best receiving back on the roster and his versatility always keeps the defense guessing because when Vereen is on the field it could be a run play or he could be involved in the passing attack. The six-year veteran is also effective in pass protection so he isn’t a liability on the field and can play all three downs. Easily overlooked, in Vereen’s first season with the team, in 2015, he collected a career-high 59 receptions, good for second on the team behind Odell Beckham. Vereen’s presence on the field can help the offense in so many ways and don’t forget he’s also a dangerous return man on punts and kickoffs.This one is easy for me: Damon Harrison. He was a first-team All-Pro selection last year, which is actually tougher to get and more prodigious than making the Pro Bowl. I have to think the Pro Bowl voters will catch up and realize he is the premier run defender in the NFL. He is a true difference maker on defense and sets the stage for the great play in the secondary by putting teams in second and third and long.Don’t overthink this one. It’s Damon Harrison. He’s part of the fraternity of first-team All-Pros who did not make the Pro Bowl. To call it a glitch is an understatement. It’s simply baffling. It was baffling with Richard Sherman in 2012. It was baffling last year with Harrison.Just think about this for a second. Damon Harrison was named first-team All-Pro in 2016 but didn’t make the Pro Bowl. He’s clearly due an invite to the latter and if his performance last season is any indication of what’s yet to come (career-highs in tackles and sacks), I don’t see why he’ll have trouble securing a trip to the All-Star Game. Snacks is one of the best run stoppers in the game and consistently draws double teams because of his ability to collapse the pocket. Olivier Vernon also deserves to be mentioned in this conversation, given he was named second-team All-Pro in 2016, but I’d still give the edge to Snacks.: I think we have to wait and see. Free agent signings like Plaxico Burress, Antonio Pierce, Kareem McKenzie, Antrel Rolle, and Chris Canty helped the Giants win Super Bowls. Until we see how the Marshall signing turns into victories making any bold statements would be imprudent. On paper he should be a great addition to the offense.From sheer star power and previous production, it’s up there. I’ve said this a few times now, and it was a bad job out of me. I didn’t truly appreciate how historic Marshall’s numbers were until I wrote up his bio when he signed with the team. I won’t waste your time with listing all of his records again, but we’re talking about a player who is 59 receptions away from becoming the 15th member of the 1,000-reception club. Randy Moss isn’t even a member (he finished with 982), and he played in 51 more games than Marshall at this point.: On paper, Brandon Marshall is a top five signing in franchise history but given he has yet to play one snap with the team, it would be extremely premature to put him ahead of several impactful signings that we already have results to go by. Kerry Collins joined the Giants in 1999 and helped lead the team to the Super Bowl the following season providing stability under center after several up and down years following the Phil Simms’ era. He tops my list followed by Plaxico Burress, who arrived in 2005 and helped lead the team to a win in Super Bowl 42. Antonio Pierce (2005) and Antrel Rolle (2010) would be three and four respectively given their production and leadership on defense along with helping the team claim some hardware. Depending on Marshall’s performance he certainly has a chance to break into the top five.: As evenly as possible. Odell Beckham should still get his 95-105 catches, but I would like to see it on 140-145 targets rather than the 169 he got last year. I would expect Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard to be between 55-70 each with Evan Engram around 40-55. Don’t forget Shane Vereen, who should wind up in the 40s as well. Variety and balance are good things and I think the Giants will embrace them.: Numero uno is Odell Beckham Jr., and after that, I have no idea. And that should excite Giants fans. There are so many options for Eli Manning that it’s tough to know how it will all play out. I think the numbers for the rest of the corps will vary week to week, depending on game plan and who’s got the right matchup. Brandon Marshall is a threat in the red zone. Sterling Shepard has the clutch gene on third and even fourth down. The fact that this is the biggest question about the receivers is a good problem to have.: Odell Beckham has led the Giants in receptions in each of his first three seasons in the NFL and, despite some additional weapons in the receiving corps this season, I don’t see that trend ending. In each campaign, he’s been responsible for an average of about 25% (96) of Eli Manning’s completions (381). Last season, Sterling Shepard (65) finished second on the team in receptions followed by Will Tye (48) and Victor Cruz (39). This season, I think Brandon Marshall will surpass Shepard and finish second behind Beckham followed by Shepard with Evan Engram and Shane Vereen neck and neck for fourth and fifth respectively.: With so many weapons on offense, there are only so many footballs to go around. Odell Beckham will get 130-160 targets. Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall will get tons of looks, and the Giants certainly hope to run the ball better in a more balanced offense. What does that leave for Evan Engram? I think Giants fans should be happy with a 45-55 catch season, 600-750 yards, and 3-5 touchdowns. He should improve as the season goes along and be a real weapon to keep defenses honest in the middle of the field.: Players selected in the first round are brought in to produce right away, so it’s safe to say he’ll lead the tight ends, a group that accounted for 113 targets on Eli Manning’s 598 passes (18.9 percent) last season. But projecting numbers for a rookie is tricky, especially for a tight end whose full impact won’t show up in the box score. He was drafted to stretch the seam and take some of the coverage off Odell Beckham Jr. and company. If the offense as a whole opens up, you’ll know Engram did his job.: If Evan Engram can help open up the middle of the field and take some attention away from the rest of the receiving corps along with contributing on special teams, I think that would be considered a successful rookie campaign. Last season, starting tight end Will Tye collected 48 receptions for 395 receiving yards in 16 games. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say Engram could get between 40 to 50 receptions and between 400 and 500 receiving yards but keep in mind he’ll be competing for targets with Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard as well as the running backs.: There aren’t many jobs available in training camp to be won. There will be a hot competition at tight end for playing time and roster spots. Starting spots at the defensive tackle next to Damon Harrison and at middle linebacker will be on the line. The depth battles at WR and CB will be fun to watch. When you ask who has the “most” to gain I take that as someone going from not making the team to making a potential impact. I believe if Matt LaCosse is able to stay healthy and perform in games and practice, he can carve out a role on this team. If he doesn’t, he may be on the street. No one has more to gain than he does. I think he can do it.: I think it’s Darian Thompson. He’s in the driver’s seat to start opposite All-Pro safety Landon Collins, but Andrew Adams isn’t going anywhere. He started in place of an injured Thompson last year, and the Giants finished as the No. 2 scoring defense. The winner of that competition will start on one of the best secondaries in the NFL and get all the notoriety that comes with it. There’s a lot to gain at that position.: The starting middle linebacker spot is for B.J. Goodson’s taking, so how can he not top the list? Last season, Goodson was mainly a special teams player (only received 13 defensive snaps), but with the help of his veteran teammates and former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce, the former Clemson standout has made strides this offseason and has emerged as a vocal leader in the huddle. He’ll have a great opportunity to separate himself from the rest of the pack once he puts the pads on during training camp.: The answer here has to be running back Paul Perkins. He will be afforded the chance to start this year, giving him the opportunities to make the types of big plays Collins made in his second season. He also has the same type of rookie experiences and lumps that Landon Collins had after his initial season. There should be a huge jump in production. I would be surprised if Perkins didn’t rush for 1,000 yards and score five or more touchdowns.: Let’s look at the ingredients that went into Landon Collins’ breakout season. First, he gained invaluable experience from starting 16 games as a rookie. Second, the Giants added help around him. Third, he had a year under his belt with the same coaching staff. Who has all of those going for him in Year 2? Wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Odell Beckham Jr. set the bar incredibly high, but Shepard had a top-five rookie season for a receiver in Giants history. The additions of Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram will free everyone up and lead to big numbers. Shepard is also focusing on increasing his yards after catch this season.: Landon Collins made a huge jump from his rookie year to his sophomore campaign, and I can see Paul Perkins doing the same in 2017. At the end of last season when Perkins was given more carries, his production increased and, with the team parting ways with Rashad Jennings, I think this season, Perkins will be the team’s No. 1 back and receive the bulk of the workload. It also doesn’t hurt he’s dangerous as a receiver, so he won’t be limited based on the down. I wouldn’t be surprised if Perkins finishes second on the team in total yards from scrimmage.