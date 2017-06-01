Davis Webb has ideal mentor in Eli Manning

>> DO GIANTS HAVE NFL'S BEST WR TRIO?

If you want to become a successful NFL quarterback, it doesn’t hurt to learn from a two-time Super Bowl MVP.Davis Webb currently finds himself in that exact spot. The Giants’ third-round pick out of the University of California is in the same quarterback room as Eli Manning, the Giants all-time leader in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes.“He’s been very helpful to me,” Webb said after the Giants wrapped up their three-day minicamp. “I ask him a lot of questions and he’s responded to every single one of them so far. I think we’ve had a good relationship thus far. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can because he’s one of the best to ever do it.”Webb’s college resume is impressive. In 35 career games, he completed 841 of 1,367 passes (62.3%) for 9,852 yards, 83 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. As a starter for Cal last season, Webb had a career-high 382 completions, 4,295 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes.From April’s draft to the end of minicamp, it’s been a whirlwind seven weeks for the Prosper, Texas native. Webb says he’s getting more and more comfortable in the system, but admits coming from the spread to a pro-style offense has been a challenge.“The first ten OTAs I was thinking a bunch because this is brand new,” Webb said. “I think the last three days of minicamp I did a better job. I have a long way to go still. I’m a perfectionist. I’m very hard on myself and critical. There’s a lot of things I can get better on.”“Davis has done a good job just learning the offense,” Manning said at the start of minicamp. “He throws the ball well, so now it’s just, for a young guy, it is just learning the system, learning the in’s and out’s, and getting reps and he has done a good job picking up things quickly.”David Carr knows what it’s like to be in the same room as Manning. The former number one overall pick was the Giants backup quarterback from 2008-2009, and again from 2011-2012. Now an analyst on NFL Network, Carr appeared on NFL Total Access last week to discuss what it’s like to learn under a two-time world champion.“If you’re going in there, learn from this guy because he’s going to teach you something new every day,” Carr said. “I went in there my seventh or eighth year, and I learned something every day in the quarterback room with Eli Manning.”In addition to his smarts on the field and in the classroom, Carr praised Manning for his leadership and team-first attitude.“Eli is not going to be a guy that you go in there and he kind of ignores you,” Carr said. “You’re not going to have that story come out or hear anywhere on TV where he’s not giving Davis Webb his due or not helping the guy out. He’s going to do everything he can to help make this football team better and make you better.”Getting better is exactly what Webb wants to do from now until the time the Giants report back for the start of training camp. The son of a coach has six weeks to get away from football, but plans on doing the complete opposite.“This month is a good time to kind of get away, but for me, I’m in no situation to do that,” Webb said. “I can take a couple days off here and there, but I don’t really plan on doing that. I plan on learning as much as I can and grabbing this playbook by the horns and running with it.”