First regular season Power Rankings are out

On Thursday night, the defending champion New England Patriots will raise their Super Bowl banner before kicking off the 2017 NFL season.
A year from now, the 31 other teams hope to be in that position, including the Giants, who are coming off an 11-5 season and a playoff appearance. Now the drive for their fifth Lombardi Trophy begins.
Here’s a look at power rankings for Week 1:
BLEACHER REPORT
NYG: 3
NFC East: No. 3 Giants, No. 7 Cowboys, No. 16 Redskins, No. 22 Eagles
NFL Top 5:
Comments: “Nothing has really changed since last year with the New York Giants defense. It's still awesome. The Giants still possess one of the league's best secondaries and one of the league's best front fours.” – Chris Simms
YAHOO! SPORTS
NYG: 7
NFC East: No. 6 Cowboys, No. 7 Giants, No. 17 Eagles, No. 21 Redskins
NFL Top 5: Patriots, Steelers, Falcons, Packers, Seahawks
Comments: “Jason Pierre-Paul looked great this preseason. Based on that and how he was playing last season before suffering a core muscle injury, JPP isn’t the worst pick to win defensive player of the year.” -- Frank Schwab
THE WASHINGTON POST
NYG: 8
NFC East: No. 7 Cowboys, No. 8 Giants, No. 14 Eagles, No. 17 Redskins
NFL Top 5: Patriots, Steelers, Falcons, Packers, Raiders
Comments: “The ankle injury suffered by WR Odell Beckham Jr. during a preseason game complicates things. The Giants must have Beckham in the lineup and at something close to full speed for this offense, which was underwhelming last season, to function at a level high enough for this team to be a top contender. The defense must maintain last season’s level while Coach Ben McAdoo and QB Eli Manning find a way to make the offense more productive. That is unlikely to happen if Beckham is slowed for any significant portion of the season. Will the Cowboys-Giants opener be played without both (Ezekiel) Elliott and Beckham?” -- Mark Maske
SPORTING NEWS
NYG: 9
NFC East: No. 3 Cowboys, No. 9 Giants, No. 23 Eagles, No. 27 Redskins
NFL Top 5: Patriots, Seahawks, Cowboys, Steelers, Raiders
Comments: “Defense has become their backbone again, stacked from the front to the secondary. But they will be stuck in near-NFC content if Eli Manning can't find his passing mojo, even with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the mix.” -- Vinnie Iyer
USA TODAY
NYG: 10
NFC East: No. 6 Cowboys, No. 10 Giants, No. 19 Eagles, No. 22 Redskins
NFL Top 5: Patriots, Falcons, Seahawks, Steelers, Packers
Comments: “All three starting receivers had an injury scare in August, though none greater than Odell Beckham's sprained ankle. The offense still depends on him, but the attack's new diversity could be a key for playoff aspirations.” – USA TODAY staff