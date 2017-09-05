First regular season Power Rankings are out

On Thursday night, the defending champion New England Patriots will raise their Super Bowl banner before kicking off the 2017 NFL season.A year from now, the 31 other teams hope to be in that position, including the Giants, who are coming off an 11-5 season and a playoff appearance. Now the drive for their fifth Lombardi Trophy begins.But who will the major contenders be this season?Here’s a look at power rankings for Week 1:No. 3 Giants, No. 7 Cowboys, No. 16 Redskins, No. 22 Eagles“Nothing has really changed since last year with the New York Giants defense. It's still awesome. The Giants still possess one of the league's best secondaries and one of the league's best front fours.” – Chris SimmsNo. 6 Cowboys, No. 7 Giants, No. 17 Eagles, No. 21 RedskinsPatriots, Steelers, Falcons, Packers, Seahawks“Jason Pierre-Paul looked great this preseason. Based on that and how he was playing last season before suffering a core muscle injury, JPP isn’t the worst pick to win defensive player of the year.” -- Frank SchwabNo. 7 Cowboys, No. 8 Giants, No. 14 Eagles, No. 17 RedskinsPatriots, Steelers, Falcons, Packers, Raiders“The ankle injury suffered by WR Odell Beckham Jr. during a preseason game complicates things. The Giants must have Beckham in the lineup and at something close to full speed for this offense, which was underwhelming last season, to function at a level high enough for this team to be a top contender. The defense must maintain last season’s level while Coach Ben McAdoo and QB Eli Manning find a way to make the offense more productive. That is unlikely to happen if Beckham is slowed for any significant portion of the season. Will the Cowboys-Giants opener be played without both (Ezekiel) Elliott and Beckham?” -- Mark MaskeNo. 3 Cowboys, No. 9 Giants, No. 23 Eagles, No. 27 RedskinsPatriots, Seahawks, Cowboys, Steelers, Raiders“Defense has become their backbone again, stacked from the front to the secondary. But they will be stuck in near-NFC content if Eli Manning can't find his passing mojo, even with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the mix.” -- Vinnie Iyer10No. 6 Cowboys, No. 10 Giants, No. 19 Eagles, No. 22 RedskinsPatriots, Falcons, Seahawks, Steelers, Packers“All three starting receivers had an injury scare in August, though none greater than Odell Beckham's sprained ankle. The offense still depends on him, but the attack's new diversity could be a key for playoff aspirations.” – USA TODAY staff