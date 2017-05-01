Giants' draft picks ranked among school's best of the century

|
As of now, the Giants currently have three players drafted this century that made the cut.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ranks as the second-best product out of LSU, finishing behind Cardinals’ cornerback Patrick Peterson and ahead of Andrew Whitworth, Tyrann Mathieu and Kyle Williams. Here’s the write-up on Beckham:
“It doesn't get much more consistent than this: In three NFL seasons, the Giants' star receiver has delivered 1,300-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns each year.”
“Collins has emerged as a dynamic playmaker in the Giants' secondary, recording five INTs and four sacks last season. He was selected first-team All-Pro and made the first of what could be a string of Pro Bowls for a 23-year-old entering his third year.”
The final Giant to make the rankings (so far) is former tight end Jeremy Shockey. Big Blue’s first-round pick in 2002, Shockey played six seasons in New York and won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2007. On this list, he ranks as the fifth-best Miami product, behind a star-studded list of names – Ed Reed, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson and Jimmy Graham.
There is a method to all this madness. The rankings are not simply subjective, and in coming up with these lists, College Football 24/7 did create its own unique formula.
Here’s a closer look at how the rankings were computed:
“Players were ranked through a formula in which they received points for honors they've acquired in their NFL career, including being selected to the Pro Bowl (including as injury replacements) and being selected first-team All-Pro. Players were also rewarded relative to where in the draft they were selected. First-round picks benefited least because a strong career would be expected; seventh-round picks benefited most. In some cases, a longevity bonus was granted.”
