Giants' draft picks ranked among school's best of the century

Posted 1 hour ago

Matt Cohen Social Media Coordinator Giants.com

College Football 24/7 ranked the top draft picks by school since 2000: 

Who are the best draft picks from this century from each of the marquee college football programs?
College Football 24/7 is tackling the thought-provoking question by ranking the top draft picks since 2000 from the 30 schools that have produced the most picks since that year. It’s no easy task – but one that’s almost a third of the way complete. So far, College Football 24/7 has ranked the top five draft picks from Ohio State, the University of Miami, University of Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

As of now, the Giants currently have three players drafted this century that made the cut.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ranks as the second-best product out of LSU, finishing behind Cardinals’ cornerback Patrick Peterson and ahead of Andrew Whitworth, Tyrann Mathieu and Kyle Williams. Here’s the write-up on Beckham:

“It doesn't get much more consistent than this: In three NFL seasons, the Giants' star receiver has delivered 1,300-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns each year.”

Safety Landon Collins checks in as the fourth-best Alabama pick since the year 2000. The 2016 AP All-Pro selection placed ahead of Evan Mathis and behind Shaun Alexander, Julio Jones and DeMeco Ryans, respectively. Here’s the write-up on Collins:

“Collins has emerged as a dynamic playmaker in the Giants' secondary, recording five INTs and four sacks last season. He was selected first-team All-Pro and made the first of what could be a string of Pro Bowls for a 23-year-old entering his third year.”

The final Giant to make the rankings (so far) is former tight end Jeremy Shockey. Big Blue’s first-round pick in 2002, Shockey played six seasons in New York and won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2007. On this list, he ranks as the fifth-best Miami product, behind a star-studded list of names – Ed Reed, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson and Jimmy Graham.

There is a method to all this madness. The rankings are not simply subjective, and in coming up with these lists, College Football 24/7 did create its own unique formula.

Here’s a closer look at how the rankings were computed:

“Players were ranked through a formula in which they received points for honors they've acquired in their NFL career, including being selected to the Pro Bowl (including as injury replacements) and being selected first-team All-Pro. Players were also rewarded relative to where in the draft they were selected. First-round picks benefited least because a strong career would be expected; seventh-round picks benefited most. In some cases, a longevity bonus was granted.”
Check out the full rankings (so far) here.