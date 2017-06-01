Giants report for minicamp: What you need to know

|
>> WHO HAS MOST TO GAIN AT MINICAMP
Similar to organized team activities (OTAs), there is no live contact at minicamp. However, there will be plenty of action coming from 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, including work on third down, in the red zone and running the two-minute drill.
“We will make the day a little bit longer, take our time a little bit more, but everything is in from a teaching and learning standpoint,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “We just have to polish it up. We will get a little bit longer on the field on Wednesday, but other than that, it is really just an extension of the offseason program the last week.
>> 3 STANDOUT PLAYERS FROM OTA'S
While practices are closed to the public, the media will be here all three days with the head coach, coordinators, and players taking the podium throughout the week. On Giants.com, we’ll have all highlights, photos, interviews, standouts from the day, practice reports, and everything in between.
Here is the 2017 minicamp schedule:
Tuesday, June 13
11:30 a.m.-1:10 p.m. – Practice
After practice – Head coach and player interviews
Wednesday, June 14
11:15 a.m.-1:25 p.m. – Practice
After practice – Coordinator and player interviews
Thursday, June 15
10:30 a.m.-11:40 a.m. – Practice
After practice – Head coach and player interviews