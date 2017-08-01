Giants sign eight players to practice squad

The Giants today signed eight players to their initial 2017 practice squad, all of whom participated in the preseason finale last week in New England. NFL teams are allowed to have a maximum of 10 players on their practice squad.The group includes tackle Adam Bisnowaty, the team’s sixth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.The rest of the squad joined the Giants as free agents: defensive end Jordan Williams, wide receiver Marquis Bundy, offensive lineman Jon Halapio, and linebacker Curtis Grant, cornerbacks Donte Deayon and Tim Scott, and safety Ryan Murphy.Bisnowaty was the 200overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in all four preseason games at right tackle, where he started in New England. Bisnowaty played in 45 games with 43 starts at the University of Pittsburgh.Williams played one game with the 2015 Miami Dolphins and has been on the practice squads of the Jets and Dolphins the previous two seasons. He signed with the Giants on Jan. 9. Williams played in all four preseason games and finished with six solo tackles, including a sack vs. Pittsburgh.Bundy was signed on Aug. 23, five days after he was waived by the Arizona Cardinals. He caught two passes for 30 yards at New England, and seven for 103 yards for the Cards and Giants combined this preseason.Halapio entered the NFL as the New England Patriots’ sixth-round draft choice in 2014. He spent most of the 2016 season on the Giants’ practice squad, and was signed to the roster on Jan. 9. Halapio has never played in a regular-season game.Grant has done stints on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers. He was signed by the Giants on Jan. 12, and in the just-completed preseason, he led the team with 19 tackles (15 solo) and added six special teams tackles (three solo).Deayon first signed with the Giants as a rookie free agent on May 6, 2016. He was waived on Sept. 3 and signed a day later to the practice squad, where he stayed until going on injured reserve on Oct. 15. The Giants re-signed him on Jan. 9. In the preseason, he had six tackles (four solo), and an interception he returned 36 yards for a touchdown vs. the Jets.Scott was signed by the Giants on Aug. 24. He was the team’s second-leading tackler in the preseason finale in New England, with five (two solo), plus a pass defensed. Scott was released on Aug. 13 by the Washington Redskins, who had signed him 10 days earlier. He was not on an NFL roster last year. In 2015, Scott was signed as a rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys. That season, he did four-week stints on the practice squads of the Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.Murphy was a 2015 seventh-round draft choice by Seattle who signed with the Giants on Jan. 9. He had two special teams tackles in the preseason.