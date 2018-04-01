Giants sign veteran QB Alex Tanney, DT A.J. Francis

– The Giants today continued stocking two positions they addressed in the NFL Draft.The team announced it has signed defensive tackle A.J. Francis and quarterback Alex Tanney. The final three of the Giants’ six selections in the draft were defensive tackles (B.J. Hill of North Carolina State and RJ McIntosh of Miami) and a quarterback (Kyle Lauletta of Richmond).Francis, 6-5 and 337 pounds, has played in nine regular-season games – one for Miami and two for Seattle in 2015, and six for Washington last season. His career totals include 21 tackles (seven solo) and one quarterback hit. In 2017, he had 18 tackles (five solo) for the Redskins. His most productive game was the season finale vs. the Giants, when he had six tackles (two solo).Francis entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2013. He was waived at the end of training camp and claimed by New England. Francis spent most of that season on the Patriots’ practice squad before he was released and re-signed by Miami. He was also with Seattle and Tampa Bay before Washington signed him on Oct. 12, 2016. The Redskins cut him on Monday.At the University of Maryland, Francis played in 49 games with 35 starts and finished his career with 149 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 9.5 sacks. He was a three-time Academic All-ACC selection.Tanney, 6-4 and 220 pounds, spent the 2017 season on the Tennessee Titans’ injured reserve list after breaking his left foot in the preseason finale. He has played in one NFL game. On Jan. 3, 2016 – the 2015 season finale – he completed 10 of 14 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s loss at Indianapolis.Tanney was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. After his release on May 2, 2013, he was with Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Buffalo, Indianapolis and the Titans again. Tanney was also released on Monday.Tanney played in 47 games for Monmouth College in Illinois, where he set NCAA Division II records with 14,249 passing yards and 157 touchdown passes.