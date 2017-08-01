Giants vs. Cowboys Storylines: What to watch for

1. DÉJÀ BLUE
2. NFC EAST UP FOR GRABS
Last season, the Dallas Cowboys grabbed the NFC East title as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 13-3 record. That included an 11-game winning streak, which was bookended by losses to the Giants, who swept the Cowboys for the first time since 2011. There has not been a repeat champion in the NFC East since the Eagles claimed four division titles in a row from 2001-2004.
3. WILL ODELL BE CLEARED?
Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still receiving treatment for an ankle injury he suffered in the Giants’ second preseason game against the Browns. While game statuses won’t be decided until Friday, Beckham stayed on the bike and worked with the training staff during the team’s first practice of the week on Monday.
“If he’s cleared to play medically, then we’ll play him,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “If he’s not, then we won’t.”
Meanwhile, linebacker Keenan Robinson is still in the concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee) and cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) have been limited.
4. ZEKE TO PLAY
Although Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy was upheld, the 2016 rushing champion will be allowed to play Sunday night. Elliott rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries in two games against the Giants, both of which were Cowboys’ losses.
“Listen, our focus is on preparing for Dallas and all backs run the same when there is nowhere to run,” McAdoo said at the beginning of the week before the appeal ruling. “So, our goal is to do our job and be prepared to stop the run and if he’s playing, great; if he’s not, then that’s great. We are going to play whoever suits up for them.”
5. ANOTHER TIME AROUND
A year ago, he was just a rookie fourth-round draft pick filling in for an injured Tony Romo, but quarterback Dak Prescott exceeded expectations last season in his AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Prescott finished with a 104.9 passer rating, trailing only Matt Ryan and Tom Brady, the two starting quarterbacks in the most recent Super Bowl. That rating, however, dropped to 58.6 in two games against Big Blue as he threw just one touchdown to two interceptions.
“We’ve got film on him,” All-Pro safety Landon Collins said. “We know what he likes to do, we know where his escape routes are, and we know his concepts and what he’s reading. So it’s big for us.”