Giants vs. Eagles Storylines: What to watch for

The Giants need to get out of their own way.That was Ben McAdoo’s biggest takeaway from the Monday night loss to the Lions, his team’s second in a row to start the season. Next up is a divisional matchup in Philadelphia, where the Giants look to right the ship.“We are not going to panic,” the head coach said. “We are not the first good team to start 0-2.”Here are five storylines to follow in Week 3:By now, most fans know the stat: the Giants have not eclipsed 20 points in eight consecutive games, a streak dating back to Week 12 of last season in Cleveland. In their first two losses this year, the team has combined for just 13 points and an NFC-worst point differential of minus-30. Something has to give.“Yeah, we can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again. That’s insanity,” McAdoo said. “It’s not working. So we are going to look to make some changes this week, like we did last week. Maybe it will be a little more drastic this week. … If that means me giving up play calling duties, that’s something we will look at, that we’ll talk about.”The Giants tweaked a few roles last week. At running back, the staff made a change in the normal down and distance and evened out the reps a little with Paul Perkins (seven carries), Shane Vereen (six) and Orleans Darkwa (three).“We have confidence in Orleans,” McAdoo said. “Orleans had a couple cleaner looks in the ballgame [against Detroit], but again, we have a ways to go in running the football.”On the offensive line, there was some shuffling after right tackle Bobby Hart aggravated his sprained ankle on the first drive. As a result, Justin Pugh moved over from left guard to right tackle, and Brett Jones took over at left guard.McAdoo said that Pugh “competed his tail off” and has confidence in him remaining at right tackle, where he started his career. When asked, McAdoo also said Ereck Flowers “absolutely” will be the starting left tackle moving forward.“He gets singled out and that’s the way it goes in this league,” McAdoo said. “Again, the breakdowns are spread out. It’s not just one player making breakdowns. The breakdowns are spread out, and I am included. Throw me in there.”In his first game back from a preseason ankle injury, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tied rookie tight end Evan Engram for a team-high four receptions that went for 36 yards. The three-time Pro Bowler provided as much of a spark as he could while being held to a pitch count. He rotated in and out throughout the course of the game, and we’ll see what percentage of his old self he gets to in Philadelphia.When the inactive list rolled around 90 minutes before kickoff on Monday night, the names of two defensive starters were on it: cornerback Janoris Jenkins and linebacker B.J. Goodson. Jenkins, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2016, is dealing with an ankle injury. Goodson, who led the NFL after Week 1 with 18 tackles from the starting middle linebacker spot, has a shin injury. They are both making progress, but it is too early in the week to predict game statuses for Sunday.The consolation prize in Week 2 was that Dallas and Philadelphia both lost. Washington was the only team in the NFC East to win, bringing all three rivals to 1-1 on the season. The Giants, who went 4-2 in the division a year ago, will play their second divisional game in Week 3 against the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Cowboys take on the Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” and the Redskins host the Raiders on Sunday night.