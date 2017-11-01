Giants vs. Raiders: 10 things to watch for

For the first time since November 14, 2004, Eli Manning will not be the starting quarterback of the New York Giants, concluding a streak of 210 consecutive regular-season games bookended by Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and now Geno Smith. Coach Ben McAdoo announced the news on Tuesday that Smith will start in his place when the Giants (2-9) face the Raiders (5-6) in Oakland on Sunday.“Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis [Webb] are given an opportunity to play,” Manning said. “My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”Smith has 30 career starts under his belt. He started 29 games between 2013 and 2014 with the New York Jets and once more for them in Week 7 of last season, a 24-16 home victory over Baltimore. In that game, he completed 4 of 8 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown before suffering a torn ACL in the second quarter that ended his season. He signed with the Giants in the offseason and eventually beat out Josh Johnson to serve as Manning’s backup.Smith is 12-18 as a starter, including 2-0 in his career against the Raiders. Smith also relieved Ryan Fitzpatrick early in a 2015 meeting vs. Oakland, completing 27 of 42 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns to one interception in a 34-20 road loss.Webb, who was taken with the 23rd pick in the third round (87th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, is expected to play sometime before the end of the season – if not this week. The Cal product has been inactive for all 11 games this season with his last action coming in the Giants’ preseason finale on Aug. 31 against the Patriots. In three preseason games (he did not play in the second at Cleveland), Webb went 18 of 34 (52.9 percent) for 190 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.Webb played three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring for his final year to the University of California, which became only the second school to have quarterbacks selected in the first three rounds of back-to-back NFL Drafts (Jared Goff was selected No. 1 overall in 2016). In four combined seasons, Webb played in 35 games with 26 starts. He had 841 completions in 1,367 attempts (61.5 percent) for 9,852 yards, 83 touchdown passes and 34 interceptions.Out: LB Casillas (neck/wrist)Doubtful: OL Justin Pugh (back)Questionable: DT Damon Harrison (elbow)The Giants’ injured reserve list swelled to 19 players this week with the addition of cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who injured his ankle in the Thanksgiving loss to the Redskins. In that game, Jenkins, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, recorded his seventh career interception return for touchdown. The Giants also placed the following players on injured reserve this week: offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (toe), cornerback Donte Deayon (forearm), and linebackers Curtis Grant (knee) and Deontae Skinner (hamstring).Migraines kept Sterling Shepard out of the last two games, but the second-year wide receiver is in line to play on Sunday. Shepard, who missed another two games earlier in the season, was coming off a career game in which he had 11 receptions for 142 yards.Second-year cornerback Eli Apple has been inactive the last two weeks due to a coach’s decision, but the former 10th overall draft pick will be back in play this week against the Raiders. “Eli is back in the fold and depending on what package we’re in, you’ll see him out there,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “So that’s a good thing. That’ll help us.”Last week, the Giants employed their eighth different starting offensive line of the season, tying them with Green Bay for the NFL high. Fluker, who started six games at right guard this season, this week joined starting center Weston Richburg on injured reserve. Justin Pugh, meanwhile, has missed three of the last four games with a back injury. Jon Halapio made his first career start last week at right guard, next to undrafted rookie Chad Wheeler at tackle.Five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch is coming off his most productive game as a Raider, racking up 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in a win over Denver. Derek Carr and the Raiders could lean on him heavily again this week with wide receivers Michael Crabtree (suspended) and Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) sidelined. In his last game against the Giants in 2014, Lynch, then with the Seahawks, ran for 140 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.The Giants are visiting Oakland for the first time since Dec. 31, 2005, when they clinched the NFC East title with a 30-21 victory in a game highlighted by Tiki Barber’s team-record 95-yard touchdown run. It will also be the last time the Giants face the AFC West foe in Oakland as the Raiders will relocate to Las Vegas by the time they play each other again.The Giants trail the all-time series, 5-7, but have won the last three meetings, including a 24-20 victory at MetLife Stadium in 2013. This year’s Giants look to improve to 3-1 against the AFC West, where both of their wins have come this season. The Giants won in Denver in Week 6 and at home vs. Kansas City in Week 11. They lost to the Chargers in Week 5.