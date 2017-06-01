Minicamp practice notes and observations (6/14)

XXX

>> STANDOUTS FROM MINICAMP PRACTICE

On Tuesday, the Giants held their second of three minicamp practices which will wrap up the offseason program. The team will then break for six weeks and return for training camp at the end of July.Here’s what I spotted at practice:• The defense had a very good practice today, especially in the secondary. On a number of plays, Giants quarterbacks had to pull the ball down and stop their throws due to excellent coverage down the field.• Cornerback Janoris Jenkins had a nice practice. He stayed with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a fly route to force an incomplete pass. Then in red/green zone drills he lunged in front of Beckham to knock a ball away. On the very next play he got around the much bigger tight end Jerell Adams to knock a pass away without a pass interference being called.• Undrafted free agent cornerback DaShaun Amos, out of East Carolina, also got his hands on the football, intercepting a Geno Smith pass intended for wide receiver Roger Lewis Jr. He has flashed during spring workouts and has shown the instincts to be a playmaker.• Safety Andrew Adams just missed an interception. He stepped underneath Beckham, who was headed into the end zone in the middle of the field, jumped and knocked the ball away with two hands. He couldn’t quite get high enough to secure the interception. Good play nonetheless.• Beckham got his revenge later in practice, making a diving catch near the sideline and getting his feet in for a touchdown. He caught another pass in the middle of the field, but safety Landon Collins was in position to make the play.• Defensive end Kerry Wynn had his way with the young Giants backup offensive tackles during an early stretch of practice. He got into the backfield three times on passing downs, including a nice inside move that would have given him a clear shot on the quarterback. Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson was spotted closing in on the quarterback as well.• Wide receiver Brandon Marshall made a beautiful one-handed back shoulder catch working on cornerback Valentino Blake on the left sideline for a touchdown. Blake had his back turned and quarterback Eli Manning put the ball in a perfect spot for Marshall to snag it and get his feet in for the score.• Tight end Matt LaCosse scored another touchdown. Lined up one-on-one with Blake, he beat him inside for a clean release for a score.• Quarterback Josh Johnson hit wide receiver Tavarres King for a touchdown in a tight window. Cornerback Donte Deayon came over and knocked the ball out of King’s hand, but it was too late as King had already established possession. The officials ruled it a touchdown despite Deayon’s hustle.• For a second straight day, running back Wayne Gallman showed off his hands as a receiver out of the backfield, making a tough leaping grab on a ball over his head.• Davis Webb has a knack in the red zone for making some really tough touch passes to lead his receivers to the sideline or end line. The rookie has taken advantage of his opportunities.