Minicamp practice notes and observations

>> ROOKIES TAKE FIRST STEPS TO ROSTER SPOT

>> PLANS UNDERWAY FOR ENGRAM'S ROLE

After being teammates at the Senior Bowl and now roommates during rookie mini-camp with the Giants, Evan Engram and Davis Webb connected on the first throw of seven on seven drills for a short gain. They connected later on for another short gain. According to the rookie quarterback, Engram was his favorite target at the Senior Bowl and that continued in rookie camp.It’s always fun to see the draft picks up close and personal for the first time to see if their stature in person is what they looked like on tape. For the most part that was true. Engram, as offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan noted earlier in the day, is not just a big wide receiver. He has some width and strength to him you don’t see in wideouts. Dalvin Tomlinson looks like he will be very hard to move and he showed some good footwork in drills. Davis Webb has the perfect quarterback body type and the ball comes out of his hand easy with good velocity. Wayne Gallman is lean but looks strong. Avery Moss stood out as well. He has that long and lean look of a NFL defensive end at 6’3 and 264 pounds.After being used primarily as a slot receiver in college, Evan Engram lined up all over the place in his first practice. He was in the slot, on the line of scrimmage and sent in motion. He commented after practice that his position has a lot to learn in this offense with so many different responsibilities and that was on display on the field. He caught the ball well with his hands, which was accompanied by the usual sharp “click” sound that good hands catchers usually make. He also showed great effort in blocking drills.Despite starting at left tackle for four seasons at Pittsburgh, Adam Bisnowaty lined up as right tackle in drills and the team portions of practice, with undrafted free agent Chad Wheeler at left tackle. Avery Moss was playing left end, the same position he played in college, with Dalvin Tomlinson lined up next to him at defensive tackle.Both Dalvin Tomlinson and Adam Bisnowaty made sure they were first in line in positional drills. Evan Engram, perhaps taking note of Head Coach Ben McAdoo’s statement earlier in the day that he had to play special teams, was in the front of the line when special teams work began.One of the Giants undrafted free agent signees was Jadar Johnson. The safety out of Clemson started in his final season, and immediately took charge in the secondary during practice. You could hear his voice directing traffic and calling out formations pre-snap.It’s a rare occasion the Giants don’t draft a wide receiver or a defensive back in any given year, but they did just that in 2017. One of their undrafted free agent wide receivers was Travis Rudolph of Florida State. He had a nice sliding catch over the middle in the beginning of practice and followed that up by catching a deep pass over the top from William and Mary quarterback Steve Cluley during the team portion of practice. Rudolph also caught some punts from the JUGGS machine after practice.There was a new tool used during seven on seven drills with the first down markers being stood up at the line of scrimmage, forcing quarterbacks to choose their passing lanes more carefully. It should be a useful tool when the vets start running seven on seven drills in OTA’s in a couple of weeks.