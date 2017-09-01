NFC East Roundup: Week 1 in the books

The 2017 NFL season is officially up and running.Seven of the 15 games in Week 1 were division contests, including a pair of matchups in the NFC East (Giants at Cowboys, Eagles at Redskins). Both the Eagles and Cowboys are off to 1-0 starts, meaning the Giants and Redskins have to wait a week to get in the win column.“A lot goes into every game in this league and this just happened to be the first one,” head coach Ben McAdoo said on Monday. “It didn’t go the way we wanted it to. Didn’t go the way we planned, but we need to understand it’s one of 16 and we’re blessed with a long week this week and we have to find a way to get better going into week two.”With all NFC East teams playing outside the division in Week 2, here’s a look at the latest division news:: 19-3 home win vs. New York Giants: at Denver (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)- With an 11-yard catch in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, tight end Jason Witten became the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving yards, eclipsing the mark held by Michael Irvin since 1995. The 15-year veteran also scored the only touchdown of the game.- Cornerback Orlando Scandrick suffered a broken hand in the win over the Giants. The injury was sustained in the first half. Scandrick has played his entire 10-year career with the Cowboys. Scandrick was scheduled for surgery on Monday afternoon, and head coach Jason Garrett said there is no clear timetable for the veteran’s return.- Linebacker Jaylon Smith made his Cowboys’ debut after missing his rookie year recovering from a knee injury he suffered in his final game at Notre Dame. Smith was second to All-Pro Sean Lee with seven tackles and forced the game's only fumble.: 30-17 road win at Washington Redskinsopponent: at Kansas City (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)- Led by Quarterback Carson Wentz, the Eagles had 356 yards of total offense to the Redskins’ 264. They also controlled the clock with a 34:16 time of possession. Wentz threw for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and connected with eight different Eagles receivers.- Starting cornerback Ronald Darby left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and did not return. The three-year veteran was traded to the Eagles from Buffalo last month. On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson would not confirm an NFL Network report that Darby would be out 4-6 weeks.: 19-3 road loss at Dallas Cowboys: home vs. Detroit (Monday, 8:30 PM ET)- Quarterback Eli Manning made his 200th consecutive regular-season start on Sunday night, joining Brett Favre (297) and older brother Peyton (208) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to reach that milestone.- B.J. Goodson was one of the biggest bright spots for the Giants in their Week 1 loss to the Cowboys. The second-year man out of Clemson made his first start at middle linebacker and recorded 18 tackles (14 solo), double any other player on the field.- Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., still recovering from an ankle injury, was among the Giants’ inactives on Sunday. Roger Lewis Jr. got the start in Beckham’s place and had a career-high four receptions for a team-best 54 yards.: 30-17 home loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles: at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)- The Redskins committed four turnovers in the loss to the Eagles, but linebacker Ryan Kerrigan had a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was Kerrigan’s third career interception, and all three times he’s returned them for touchdowns.- Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. made his Redskins regular-season debut and led the team with six receptions for 66 yards. Pryor also led the receiving group with 11 targets.- The loss snapped a five-game Redskins’ win streak over the Eagles. Washington’s last home loss to the Eagles was back in 2013.