OTA practice notes and observations (5/22)

>> 3 STANDOUT PLAYERS FROM PRACTICE

Organized team activities (OTAs) kicked off today and will continue for the next three weeks until mandatory minicamp wraps up the offseason program the week of June 12. This is Phase Three of the offseason program. Contact is still prohibited.Here’s what I spotted at practice today:• With rain in the area, the Giants’ first OTA practice of 2017 was held indoors.• The team is warming up a bit differently with the quarterbacks in one area, offensive and defensive linemen in another, and linebackers, defensive backs, running backs, tight ends and receivers in another. Each position is given specific movements to get them ready for the unique work of their position.• Safety Darian Thompson was rotating with Andrew Adams depending on the situation. Thompson is still recovering from a foot injury that kept him out most of last season.• The pace of practice in general was fast with players moving quickly from station to station and getting lots of reps.• The first pass of practice was thrown by Eli Manning and completed to Sterling Shepard.• Manning and Brandon Marshall are quickly developing a chemistry and the QB looked for his big wide receiver early and often. Manning tried to hit him deep, but it was broken up by Adams on a nice play on a ball in the air. Only a couple of plays later, he found Marshall, who used his exceptional size to catch a ball over cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Manning would hit Marshall later on a route between Jenkins and safety Landon Collins near the sideline.• Rookie tight end Evan Engram caught his first pass when he got a step on a defender and made a nice jumping grab in the middle of the field on a pass from Josh Johnson. As has been discussed since Engram was drafted, the rookie lined up all over the field.• In his first practice, rookie quarterback Davis Webb completed two passes to tight end Colin Thompson, but also nearly had one intercepted one when cornerback DaShaun Amos stepped in front of a rollout pass. Webb took a handful of snaps in team with Geno Smith and Johnson splitting the majority of non-Manning snaps.