OTA practice notes and observations (5/25)

>> 3 STANDOUT PLAYERS AT PRACTICE

On Thursday the Giants held their third of ten Organized Team Activities (OTAs) which will continue for the next three weeks until mandatory minicamp wraps up the offseason program the week of June 12. This is Phase Three of the offseason program. Contact is still prohibited.Here’s what I spotted at practice today:• The defense had a good day at practice. Even though they didn’t force any turnovers, they forced Eli Manning to throw the ball away a couple of times when he couldn’t find anyone open down the field. They also broke up a lot of passes, disrupted some screens, and got into the backfield on some running plays. It was a very active and energetic unit.• B.J. Goodson made a play from his middle linebacker position that jumped out to me. Eli Manning swung the ball to Paul Perkins out of the backfield near the sideline in space, but Goodson was right there, closed on the ball and didn’t allow the play to gain any yards. It showed good speed and awareness from the middle linebacker to stay with Perkins outside.• It’s fun watching Brandon Marshall work at practice. He handles every rep like a pro and takes them seriously. Even with no defender, he simulates moves to get off the line of scrimmage. He runs his routes full speed. Eli Manning has thrown to him a lot as they try to develop chemistry. His mere stature at the position is something that has been missing since Plaxico Burress left after the 2008 season. He should be a very dependable weapon for Eli Manning.• Tavarres King made me notice him a couple times. It is important for the wide receivers to contribute on special teams as well as on offense. On one play, he beat Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie down the sideline, but couldn’t quite make a very difficult catch over his outside shoulder. It would have been a spectacular grab if he came down with it. Beating DRC deep is an accomplishment all on its own.• Jerell Adams made a couple nice grabs during practice, including a catch and run in the middle of the field. Last year’s sixth round pick looks far more comfortable and faster running his routes. His work in the offseason appears to be paying off.• On one running play that broke for a long gain, it was great to see Bobby Hart 30 yards downfield trying to turn a good gain into an even longer one. The organization has talked about the extra work Bobby Hart and Ereck Flowers did in the weight room this offseason. and it showed on that play with Hart’s mobility.