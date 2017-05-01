OTA practice notes and observations (6/5)

>> COVER 3: NEW STARTERS IN 2017

On Monday the Giants held their seventh of ten Organized Team Activities (OTAs) which will continue this week until mandatory minicamp wraps up the offseason program next week. This is Phase Three of the offseason program. Contact is still prohibited.Here’s what I spotted at practice today:• Overall, it was a good day for the offense. The passing game was sharp with few balls hitting the ground. It was a big day for tight ends and running backs catching the football early in practice.• Tight end Evan Engram had an impactful practice. He started quickly, catching two short passes in seven-on-seven. In the no-huddle portion of practice, he made two big plays down the field. His first was a catch as he came across the deep middle of the field, where quarterback Eli Manning found him for a double-digit gain. The second catch was more eye opening, a back shoulder grab on the sideline from Manning in front of safety Andrew Adams. Those types of plays require timing between the quarterback and tight end, which seems to be developing.• First-year man Matt LaCosse added a couple of catches, but it was Will Tye who made the biggest play from the tight end position. Lined up one-on-one against cornerback Nigel Tribune, Tye beat him deep down the sideline, and quarterback Davis Webb found him with a beautiful pass over the top.• Running back Shawn Draughn was prominent as a third down back when Shane Vereen wasn’t on the field. He caught a couple of passes in seven-on-seven. Running back Orleans Darkwa had a couple of catches as well.• At the end of practice the Giants ran a late-game situational drill. The offense started on their own 37-yard line with 1:42 seconds to play and one timeout. They needed a field goal to tie or a touchdown to win.Jason Pierre-Paul made his presence felt early. He likely would have had two sacks if the quarterback wasn’t wearing the red jersey.• Later, quarterback Josh Johnson hit running back Shaun Draughn for a first down on a short pass and run on fourth down to keep a drive alive. Johnson eventually threw a lob over defensive back Valentino Blake leading wide receiver Dwayne Harris towards the back of the end zone for a touchdown.• Rookie Davis Webb hit wide receiver Travis Rudolph on fourth down over the middle for a big first down. A couple plays later, Webb found Darius Powe on the sideline for a jumping catch over cornerback DaShaun Amos for a touchdown. It was an impressive drive for the young quarterback.