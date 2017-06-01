OTA practice notes and observations (6/9)

>> 3 STANDOUTS FROM 3 WEEKS OF OTA'S

On Friday the Giants held their final of ten Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Mandatory minicamp wraps up the offseason program next week. This is Phase Three of the offseason program. Contact is still prohibited.Here’s what I spotted at practice:• It was a lot of situational football at practice once again for the Giants in their final OTA session before mandatory minicamp next week. The first team defense was effective, spare one short pass from quarterback Eli Manning to tight end Evan Engram for a touchdown. Quarterback Geno Smith found Engram for a score in another red zone rep later in practice.• Engram continues to get many looks in the offense. In addition to the aforementioned touchdown, he was the target of a bunch of passes from nearly all the quarterbacks at one time or another. He couldn’t come up with one high pass from Manning in the end zone, but the far more significant part of the play was that he was able to separate from Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on a route towards the sideline. It’s pretty obvious Engram is getting comfortable in the offense and building chemistry with Manning.• Wide receiver Travis Rudolph had a nice day in the red zone as well, catching passes for scores from quarterbacks Davis Webb and Josh Johnson.• The defense had plenty of moments in practice as well. Safety Ryan Murphy was very active, including an interception of a pass over the middle from Josh Johnson intended for wide receiver Roger Lewis. He had another knockdown on a pass later in practice, as well as a good run fit on a Wayne Gallman carry.• The defensive line was extremely disruptive today. Devin Taylor, Kerry Wynn, Josh Banks and Romeo Okwara were all spotted in the backfield on passing downs. Damon Harrison had some good penetration on Paul Perkins, forcing the running back to jump cut the play outside.• Excellent pass from Davis Webb to wide receiver Kevin Snead on a deep throw towards the left sideline. Snead used his sprinter speed to separate as he went from one side of the field to the other.• Nice speed from safety Trey Robinson staying with Evan Engram on a route across the field during seven• on• sevens. Engram ran a good route but Robinson stayed right with him forcing Webb to hold the ball.• Running back Wayne Gallman showed off a little spin move on a run to the right side. He got into the secondary and showed of his agility in an effort to turn a good run into a game changing one. It looked like he protected the ball well by holding it high.