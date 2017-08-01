  • Home>
  
Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall will sit out tonight's game

Posted 1 hour ago

The following players will sit out Saturday's matchup with the Jets:



NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Odell Beckham Jr.
WR Brandon Marshall
WR Tavarres King
WR Dwayne Harris
CB Michael Hunter Jr.
LB Mark Herzlich
LB Keenan Robinson

Lineup Changes
WR Lewis will start for WR Beckham
FB Smith will start for FB Huesman


TV BROADCAST
This week’s game will be televised on NBC 4 NY.

GIANTS RADIO NETWORK
The game will be broadcast on WFAN 660 AM and 101.9 FM and on the Giants Radio Network affiliates, and on Sirius channel 133, XM channel 225, and SiriusXM internet channel 821. The 'Giants en Español' radio broadcast will be on WADO 1280 AM.