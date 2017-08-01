Sideline View: Practice observations (8/29)

Coach McAdoo gets a visit from Little McAdoo!  pic.twitter.com/6xlxSPvw1K — New York Giants (@Giants) August 29, 2017

All those competitions that people talked about over the summer come to a head this week.The Giants held their final full practice of the preseason on Tuesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Tomorrow, they travel to New England in advance of their annual meeting with the Patriots. After that, the roster will be cut down to 53 on Saturday, and then it’s all systems go for Dallas.Here is what we learned today at practice:• Cornerback Donte Deayon, who had a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Jets, continued his push for the 53-man roster with another interception in practice today against the show team.• Rookie defensive end Avery Moss also got on the board today with a pick. “I talked to him the other day about just letting it rip, just playing fast and aggressive instead of thinking too much and that’s what happens to a lot of young players at this time, especially with the cut-down coming,” coach Ben McAdoo said of the fifth-round pick. “And on special teams, he’s making progress there, just playing fast. And on defense today you saw him flash a couple times. Whether it was an edge rush, or plucking the ball out of the air, dropping [into coverage].”• Wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, jumped back into practice yesterday on a limited basis and was out there again today. “Brandon looked good today,” McAdoo said. “It was good to have him back out there at practice, knock some rust off. He made a nice, physical play at the back pylon there to the left.”• After missing some time with one ankle injury, second-year cornerback Eli Apple injured the other in Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets. Apple said today he is responding “real well” to treatment, which includes the underwater treadmill and stationary bike. He injured it on a deep ball that was overthrown and got his foot stuck in the turf. Apple was asked if anything would prevent him from playing Week 1. “I mean, I don’t think so, but we’ll see,” he said. “Just got to take it day by day.”• McAdoo was asked his daily question about the status of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has not been seen on the practice field since injuring his ankle in Cleveland. His response: “He got some treatment, he’s in there taking care of himself, getting ready to go.”• The Giants are sticking to their plan from last preseason with regard to playing time. Last year, those who didn’t play in the fourth and final preseason game included quarterback Eli Manning, Beckham, center Weston Richburg, cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon, and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.• The Giants have waived defensive end Owa Odighizuwa, who yesterday was suspended by the NFL without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. “It is unfortunate that things have gone in this direction,” said general manager Jerry Reese, “but we wish nothing but the best for Owa as we all move forward.”• After practice, McAdoo got a visit from Mini McAdoo, who first appeared in the stands at the Giants’ road game against the Redskins last year.