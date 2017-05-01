Standout players from OTA practice (5/23)

>> FIRST LOOK: BRANDON MARSHALL SUITS UP

OTA No. 2 is in the books.The New York Giants practiced outdoors today at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. They will have a day off from practice tomorrow before returning to the field on Thursday for the third of 10 OTA workouts.Here are three players who stood out today:During non-contact OTAs, defensive linemen have to find other ways to make their presence felt. One way is to get their hands on the ball. Midway through practice, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul gave us the play of the day, tipping a pass that defensive tackle Damon Harrison intercepted. Pierre-Paul, who had a career-high eight passes defensed last season despite missing four games, swatted down another one later in practice. Pierre-Paul has broken up 42 passes since entering the league in 2010, second only to Houston’s J.J. Watt (45) among all NFL defensive linemen in that span.Don’t sleep on Roger Lewis. After making the team as an undrafted rookie last year, Lewis isn’t going to get lost in the shuffle if he keeps practicing like he did on Wednesday. While the additions of Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram to Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard have gotten all the headlines, Lewis came out with a strong practice in the second OTA. He hauled in a handful of passes, including a deep hookup with backup quarterback Josh Johnson. Lewis had just seven receptions last season, but two of them were touchdowns.There were plenty of worthy candidates for today’s list of standouts, but the tiebreaker always goes to a big man when he gets the football in his mitts. The 6-foot-4, 350-pound defensive tackle they call “Snacks” made a play that will be tough to top for the rest of summer. After Pierre-Paul stuffed the ball at the line of scrimmage, Harrison, who was named first-team All-Pro last year, laid out like a centerfielder to make the diving catch before the ball hit the ground. And you thought he was just a run-stuffer.Cornerback Eli Apple, last year’s first-round draft choice, opened practice with a pair of passes defensed; linebacker Mark Herzlich, now wearing No. 44, grabbed an interception off a tipped pass by rookie defensive end Avery Moss; Johnson hit wide receiver Dwayne Harris on a back-shoulder play during no-huddle drills.May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9