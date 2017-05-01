Standout players from OTA practice (5/25)

OTA No. 3 is in the books.The New York Giants practiced indoors today at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. They will have a few days off from practice this weekend before returning to the field Tuesday, May 30 for the fourth of 10 OTA workouts.Here are three players who stood out today:I’m putting two players into one slot here because of the way they competed against each other at practice today. Jenkins found himself matched up with Marshall often, and the two went back and forth with each winning battles. Marshall made one really nice over-the-shoulder catch on a beautiful deep throw from Eli Manning down the left sideline after getting a step on Jenkins.On the next matchup between the two, Jenkins shut down an inside route and knocked the ball away from Marshall. Both players spoke after practice about how much fun it is to go against each other to compete and improve.In seven-on-seven drills at the end of practice with the other young guys, Webb completed all seven of his passes. That included three that went down the field. He zipped one into a small area to Mark Herzlich – lining up at tight end - for a long gain. He then found Evan Engram near the hash mark before throwing a beautiful high arcing strike to wide receiver Keeon Johnson deep down the right sideline. It will be important for Webb to get good work in during that portion of practice since Eli Manning, Josh Johnson and Geno Smith will get most of the reps during seven-on-seven drills.Rosas made all four of his kicks at practice today, including a 54-yarder that went right between the uprights with a good 10 yards of distance to spare. Rosas was just as accurate in the first OTA, also nailing all four field goal attempts, including a booming one from 51 yards out that easily cleared the crossbar. The kid’s leg is as powerful as advertised.