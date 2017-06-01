Standout players from minicamp practice (6/14)

XXX

Day 2 of minicamp is in the books.After three weeks of OTAs and a month of conditioning before that, the New York Giants are in the final phase of the offseason workout program with a three-day, mandatory minicamp. They will practice for the final time on Thursday and then break for the summer, not reporting back until training camp at the end of July.Here are three players who stood out today:Once again, the matchup between cornerback Janoris Jenkins and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one to watch. The Pro Bowlers went back and forth today, beginning with Beckham making a diving grab in the corner of the end zone on an Eli Manning pass. Jenkins, however, took over from there. First, he matched Beckham stride for stride down the sideline and forced an incompletion. Later in red-zone drills, Jenkins broke up a potential Manning-to-Beckham touchdown in the end zone. On the very next play, Jenkins did it once again, this time on a ball intended for second-year tight end Jerell Adams.The undrafted rookie from East Carolina came up with the lone interception of the day, leaping in front of a Geno Smith pass down the sideline. He didn’t stop there. Amos later swatted away a pass in the end zone to prevent a touchdown. A native of Midlothian, Va., Amos appeared in 49 games over four seasons at East Carolina. He recorded 116 total tackles, 5.5 TFL, 11 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two sacks, and one interception that he returned 100 yards for a touchdown.The 6-foot-4, 230-pound veteran made the play of the day, catching a short touchdown from Manning with one hand as he spun around in the end zone. The red zone is an area where Marshall will be a significant addition to the arsenal, but offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan also likes the intangibles.“Having played against him and known his body of work over the years, you know what a dynamic player he is – all the Pro Bowls, all of the stats, that speaks for itself,” Sullivan said. “But to me, his team-first attitude [stuck out], his desire to come in here and say, ‘Hey, I’ve never been to a playoff game, I want to be a part of something, I’d love to get that Super Bowl ring.’”Honorable mention: quarterback Josh Johnson and tight end Matt LaCosse hooked up for a pair of red-zone touchdowns; Johnson also threw a TD to wide receiver Tavarres King; safety Andrew Adams prevented a touchdown and broke up a Manning pass intended for Beckham in the end zone; in speaking to the media today, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo singled out cornerback Michael Hunter as a player who has stood out this offseason.