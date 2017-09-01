The McAdoo Report: Goals for home opener

>> EYE ON THE LIONS: SCOUTING REPORT

McAdoo: “I think the important thing is you don’t overreact to anything after Week 1. It’s one game of 16. It’s a long season. You talk about trusting the process. To throw the baby out with the bath water after one week makes no sense.”McAdoo: “Yes, it’s similar to the preseason from Week 1 to Week 2. In the regular season from Week 1 to Week 2, you get a chance to make a big jump and not just with fundamentals, but your physicality, the run game, offenses in general, because defenses are ahead of the game, especially early in the season. But communication, also, which is very important.”McAdoo: “We talked to them about not listening to the noise, about the only opinions that matter are the opinions in-house. We do recognize that we have a lot of work ahead, but we have confidence in our players and we are frank and we are honest about what we see on film and the grades with our players, so everyone’s on the same page and knows where the emphasis needs to be to improve.”McAdoo: “Listen, we are prepared for the future, but we take a lot of things day-to-day, and this is one thing that we take day-to-day. We’ll get him the work that he needs and he can handle. Put him with the trainers, the medical staff, through the rehab and the conditioning and see how he wakes up the next day. If he improves, then he’ll have a chance to do a little bit more. If he doesn’t, then we will pull back a little bit. But it’s a day-to-day thing.”McAdoo: “Playing complementary team football is important to us. Playing the field position game, I feel, is essential to playing championship defense, and playing championship defense is the most important thing for this program because that’s what’s going to get us to where we want to go. The offense, you want to possess the ball, but it’s a team stat, and I think number of plays is important. You want to have a high number of plays, you want to be able to possess the ball, but field position factors, the defense getting off the field so that the return team has a chance to function at a high-level factors, and the offense obviously getting first downs factors.”McAdoo: “We had manageable third downs, especially early in the ballgame, and we had opportunities to convert on those third downs within the play. But breakdowns, again not in just one area, but breakdowns that were spread across the board, led to failure in those third downs. So we had manageable third downs, we had opportunities to convert the third downs, but the breakdowns made us unsuccessful on the third downs. So we have to eliminate those breakdowns. We are not going to eliminate them completely, but we have to take a step to get better from Week 1 to Week 2, and we will.”McAdoo: “We don’t want to throw the ball up for grabs. At the end of the game, there are points where you have to take some chances that you normally wouldn’t take, but those are situationally based. With the way the game started and with the way the game progressed in the fourth quarter, those drives at the end of the third quarter, beginning of the fourth quarter would have been a check-down fest. To dump the ball underneath and take a bunch of completions, you would have had a chance to move the chains and chew some clock. But we had the interception on a drive where we are still in the ballgame (trailing by 13 with 7:49 remaining). We had a chance to go down and score. We were getting close to midfield and if we just dumped the ball down there and continued to get north and south after the catch, we have a chance to go down and put points on the board. Sometimes, that’s what you have to do in those types of ballgames, where if they are dropping seven or eight with a lot of depth and rallying to the ball with vision, you have to set deep in the pocket, buy some time, and check the ball down and let the guys work for you there.”McAdoo: “Listen, you want to get everybody involved. You only play with one football and our opportunities early in the ballgame were few and far between. Brandon had a chance to be a target on a few opportunities where we had some breakdowns, we didn’t have a chance to get the ball out. That would have moved the chains for us. It’s just the way the game went. It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of football.”McAdoo: “Dalvin, the game wasn’t too big for him. He did some things well, he had some things that he has to learn from and grow and continue to improve, and he will.”McAdoo: “I think there are a lot of adjustments that need to be made in that first game, especially in that type of atmosphere, on that type of fast track. I think they have to get used to the electricity, the physicality, the speed of the game, the adjustments that occur within the game. A lot of things changing, a lot of things happen quickly in pro football, but they definitely showed that it wasn’t too big for them.”McAdoo: “They are a different team. They are playing very well. They are hot. They had a nice come-from-behind win, which they can do. That has been (quarterback) Matthew Stafford’s M.O. The quarterback’s playing well, playing with a lot of confidence, extending plays. They possess some matchup problems for you, for anybody they play with the backs out of the backfield and the tight end with some size and speed in (Eric) Ebron, and the receivers that they do have. Whether it’s a guy who is quick underneath or a big man that can run pretty well.“On defense, it starts up front for them. They are doing a nice job of getting after the quarterback, pushing the pocket, and they mix in those wide nine fronts, which are a challenge. They squeeze the pocket and they squeeze the run at the same time. (Jarrad) Davis is a young linebacker who’s continuing to grow and learn the pro game. They threw him in there right off the bat and he’s developing for them. (Free safety Glover) Quin does a good job directing the secondary. They are very multiple. They have a lot of calls. Special teams is where they probably don’t get as much attention as they deserve. They are very good on special teams. They have a bunch of core players. They roll maybe eight different guys in there that have a lot of value on special teams for them, and they are very good.”McAdoo: “They are still very good. They have safeties and linebackers, too many to mention, really, that jump off the charts. They have pro special teams players.”McAdoo: “Yeah, Prater is pretty good. We are just out of the kickoff meeting, talking about not only is he good as a placekicker, but whether he kicks off or shares kickoff duties, he’s dynamic with the placement of the ball and the hang (time).”