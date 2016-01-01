Watch Giants Postgame Live & more on MSG

“Giants Postgame Live,” presented by Mercedes Benz, the official postgame show for the New York Giants, returns to MSG Networks for a second year in a row, beginning this Sunday night immediately after the Week One Giants/Cowboys matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
For the last seven years, MSG has served as the destination for Giants football fans who are looking for hours of in-depth, exclusive coverage of their favorite team. For Giants fans who crave more, MSG Networks’ lineup also includes: “Giants First and Ten,” a weekly one-hour preview show premiering every Friday at 6pm on MSG Network;“Giants Chronicles,” documenting the history and great tradition of the franchise. This year, “Giants Chronicles” focuses on the 10-year anniversary of their Super Bowl Championship after the 2007 season and premieres every Sunday at 10am. Also in the lineup is the return of “Giants Life,” which will be in short form feature format following Giants players as they prepare for game day, airing throughout the schedule.