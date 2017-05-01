What are OTA's? Here's what you need to know

The New York Giants have released veteran Frank Air.
That’s about to change.
On Monday, the Giants enter the third and final phase of their nine-week program that began on April 18. They will now hold a series of 10 organized team activities (OTAs) over the next month before breaking until training camp at the end of July.
During this period, live contact still is not permitted, but teams are allowed to conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. Essentially, this is the first time the 2017 New York Giants will practice fully together -- offense and defense, rookies and veterans.
Here’s everything you need to know about OTAs:
WHO
2017 New York Football Giants
WHAT
10 Organized Team Activities (OTAs)
WHEN
May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9
WHERE
Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, N.J.
FREE AGENT ADDITIONS
WR Brandon Marshall, TE Rhett Ellison, QB Geno Smith, OL D.J. Fluker, RB Shaun Draughn
RE-SIGNINGS
DE Jason Pierre-Paul, LB Keenan Robinson, G John Jerry, LS Zak DeOssie
2017 DRAFT CLASS
TE Evan Engram, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Davis Webb, RB Wayne Gallman, DE Avery Moss, OL Adam Bisnowaty
>> LAST YEAR'S ROOKIES SET BIG GOALS
Here are other important dates to keep in mind:
May 18-21: NFLPA Rookie Premiere
May 22-24: Spring League Meeting, Chicago, Illinois.
June 1: Deadline for Prior Club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a Right of First Refusal Only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.
June 2: For any player removed from the club’s roster or whose contract is assigned via waivers or trade on or after June 2, any unamortized signing bonus amounts for future years will be included fully in Team Salary at the start of the 2018 League Year.
June 13-15: Mandatory minicamp for Giants
June 15: Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year salary.
Late July: Giants report for training camp
Aug. 11: Giants open preseason vs. Pittsburgh
Sept. 10: Giants open regular season at Dallas