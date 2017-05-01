What are OTA's? Here's what you need to know

>> FACT OR FICTION: BEST WR UNIT?

The New York Giants have released veteran Frank Air.That’s the tongue-in-cheek name offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan used to describe the invisible defender that the Giants have been going up against in spring workouts. Under the rules of the offseason workout program, on-field workouts to this point have been conducted on a “separates” basis, meaning no live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.That’s about to change.On Monday, the Giants enter the third and final phase of their nine-week program that began on April 18. They will now hold a series of 10 organized team activities (OTAs) over the next month before breaking until training camp at the end of July.During this period, live contact still is not permitted, but teams are allowed to conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. Essentially, this is the first time the 2017 New York Giants will practice fully together -- offense and defense, rookies and veterans.Here’s everything you need to know about OTAs:2017 New York Football Giants10 Organized Team Activities (OTAs)May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, N.J.WR Brandon Marshall, TE Rhett Ellison, QB Geno Smith, OL D.J. Fluker, RB Shaun DraughnDE Jason Pierre-Paul, LB Keenan Robinson, G John Jerry, LS Zak DeOssieTE Evan Engram, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, QB Davis Webb, RB Wayne Gallman, DE Avery Moss, OL Adam BisnowatyHere are other important dates to keep in mind:NFLPA Rookie PremiereSpring League Meeting, Chicago, Illinois.Deadline for Prior Club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a Right of First Refusal Only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.For any player removed from the club’s roster or whose contract is assigned via waivers or trade on or after June 2, any unamortized signing bonus amounts for future years will be included fully in Team Salary at the start of the 2018 League Year.Mandatory minicamp for GiantsDeadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year salary.Giants report for training campGiants open preseason vs. PittsburghGiants open regular season at Dallas