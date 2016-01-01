Kickoff Roundtable: Giants experts make predictions for 2017 season

John Schmeelk: You guys started talking about this, but I am going to go back to weapons besides Beckham. We saw this in the two Dallas games last year. You look at Beckham’s numbers against Dallas, since The Catch game when he was a rookie, he hasn’t gotten more than 100 yards against them in a game. They have handled him and last year the Giants struggled scoring against Dallas because nobody else could step up and do anything without Beckham there. Now you have Marshall, Engram, Shepard in his second year. I think you have more options, but nobody said the run game, which would probably get Ben McAdoo annoyed because he has been harping all offseason on how he needs the running game to be better.

Kim Jones: That’s because of the four-minute game, though.

Paul Dottino: That also goes into third-down conversions because third-and-short, you have to be able to run it.

Tom Rock: All of which goes to the biggest issue, which is scoring. They didn’t score last year. They had to settle for field goals or zeroes. They need to score points. I don’t think they allowed more than 30 points in any of their losses last year. To have the number of talented players on offense and not be able to win those games last year, there are not even high-scoring games in the NFL anymore. You have to be able to compete in those games and they just weren’t able to do that.

John Schmeelk: The Giants haven’t been able to score 30 points since the 2015 season.

Tom Rock: They did it in the preseason because the defense scored 16 of the 32 points.

Kim Jones: When Spags talks about starting faster this season, if you look at that early three-game losing streak last year, they did give up 76 points in those three games. So, those three games skew that average by the way and if the defense can figure out a way to get out of the gate faster, just by that measure alone they will be ahead of last year’s pace.

Tom Rock: The continuity of the personnel should allow them to do that. Last year they were still feeling each other out and wearing name tags. This year, they come in as a group and not as individuals.

Kim Jones: And their name tags all have nicknames.

Tom Rock: And a lot of initials, too.

John Schmeelk: Which of the younger guys do you think will make the biggest jump among the first and second-year guys?

Carl Banks: I think B.J. Goodson is the obvious choice. He is a starter and he is getting better each and every week. I like his physicality. He is by far the most physical linebacker the Giants have. He is playing with a lot more confidence and he understands the game. It definitely slowed down for him, so he can play faster.

Paul Dottino: Well, Goodson has to. We are talking about him maybe being a three-down linebacker. He has to have a standout year.

John Schmeelk: Do you think he will?

Paul Dottino: I think the signs are pointing in the right direction. I can’t tell you right now that it is a guaranteed 100 percent lock, but I think the signs are pointed in the right direction. Antonio Pierce coming in to be his tutor and be his big brother has been a tremendous boost to this kid’s development. We have seen him grow already in the three preseason games that the Giants have played to this point. We have already seen a difference in his play and that is pretty dramatic. I think Antonio Pierce has a lot to do with that, I really do.

Tom Rock: The guy that I want to look at and have been intrigued by all summer is Eli Apple. I think he seems poised to make a Landon Collins jump from a somewhat struggling first year to come into his second year and be like, “OK, I got this now.” He has to stay healthy. That has been a problem for him, but I think the way he changed his body, the way he got stronger during the offseason, I think that all points to him coming back and being able to become a physical force at cornerback that the Giants thought they were going to get when they drafted him in the first round.

Kim Jones: I would have the early picks of this year’s draft on my list. I would have Darian Thompson under the idea that he is going from pretty much zero to what can he do?

Paul Dottino: He is very similar to Goodson.

Kim Jones: On offense, I am going to go with Sterling Shepard. I think he is smarter, I think he is wiser, I think he is more prepared as you would be in your second year as a wide receiver in this offense. But if we go back to the idea of the choices defenses are going to have to make, to me in the Jets preseason game, you saw Shepard with what could be a brilliant play and a perfect play for the Giants this season in what I would call a shallow cross from the slot. You can win games that way.

John Schmeelk: Evan Engram, but I think first-year tight ends generally develop a little bit slowly. His numbers might not be spectacular. And I think Paul Perkins is another guy that I think the Giants would like to take the biggest jump because I think that is indicative of the part of their offense that they really want to improve.

Tom Rock: He is a guy, too, that I don’t know if I have seen that jump this summer. I think Darkwa has been marginally better. If you asked me what guy should start, I would say Orleans Darkwa is the guy you want back there rather than Paul Perkins to this point.

John Schmeelk: Paul and I have been getting a lot of calls on Big Blue Kickoff Live asking why Gallman hasn’t gotten a shot yet, and we have been telling those people that Darkwa is further along than Gallman. I thought Darkwa looked very good in that third preseason game. If you need one yard in a short yardage situation, Darkwa is the guy I would give the ball to.

Paul Dottino: They still don’t have a true power back, but Darkwa is about as close as there is to one.

Tom Rock: Maybe you can give it to Shane Smith?

John Schmeelk: What is it about the schedule or the opponents on the schedule that jumps out to you the most?

Tom Rock: A lot of top-notch pass rushers are going to be facing the Giants this year. Raiders, Denver, it’s a pass rushing league. That’s how teams are combating offenses now. You have to protect your quarterback. Do the Giants have the personnel to do that? We will find out.

Carl Banks: They have a lot of west coast games, but the other part of it is they play a lot of playoff teams. That is the gift that you get when you are a playoff team yourself.

Kim Jones: I think the schedule is tough and the times of the games are varied. When this schedule came out, I think there was a mentality in this building to embrace it, don’t fear it, and they have decided to embrace the idea. They know there is an opportunity there for them. They know they are playing in primetime and they know people want to see them play and they want to make sure they are the product people want to see. Or in some cases with the opponents, don’t want to see.

John Schmeelk: Who is the Giants’ biggest threat in the division this year?

Paul Dottino: It’s the injury bug.

John Schmeelk: Give me an opponent, Dottino!

Paul Dottino: I still believe defense wins championships and I think the Giants having such a great defense, I don’t think any of the other teams have nearly the defense that the Giants do. So, they really should be the runaway favorites in this division because the team that won it last year, the Dallas Cowboys, do not match up well with the Giants. Their defense is being totally reconstituted anyway, so I don’t really think they are that much of a challenge. If you want to go by the rosters, Kirk Cousins and the firepower that the Redskins have, they could probably win a bunch of track meets and outscore a bunch of teams and, for that reason, maybe they are the toughest competitor the Giants have to deal with because I do not believe in Dallas. I don’t think Dallas will make the playoffs. I think they are going to be an 8-8 team. I do not think they are going to be a playoff team this year. And I am never sure what to think of the Eagles because their secondary is not very good and I don’t think their pass rush is as good as it used to be. So, I am going to say the Redskins.

Tom Rock: The Redskins are a tough matchup because of their tight end, Cousins can throw it, two good tackles. It is hard to pick one team in the division to say they are going to be the team that is going to challenge them. I know Paul is down on Dallas, but they are the Cowboys and they are still a good team and they have that offensive line and they can grind things out. I guess I’d say Washington. I think Kirk Cousins is going to have a lot to show with his contract and I think they are going to be pretty good.

Carl Banks: I am going to say the Philadelphia Eagles. I think they play the Giants tough. Styles make fights and I think their style has always been difficult for the Giants.

Kim Jones: I guess I will defer to the defending divisional champions and say Dallas. I do think Week 1 is important. I felt last year it was absolutely critical for the Giants, and I still think it is this season, too, because I do think there is still a little bit of, “Well, they handled them twice last year, Dallas isn’t the toughest matchup for the Giants.” You need to win that Week 1 game. You can’t go down there and lose if that is the belief. I also think that is going to be a matchup of two of the best units in the league. The Giants defensive line and the Cowboys offensive line. When that is the matchup, you have to be their kryptonite.

John Schmeelk: I think people are sleeping on the Eagles a little bit, and I think it all comes down to how Carson Wentz is going to be. If Wentz can play like Prescott played last year, I think that Philly is going to be a little bit better than people think, but I don’t think any team in this division wins fewer than seven games.

Paul Dottino: I like Wentz, but I think that is a lot to put on him because I don’t think the Eagles defense is very good, and if you’re telling Philadelphia to rely more on their offense, I am not sure if Wentz is able to do that at this point in his career, and I know Cousins can.

John Schmeelk: Give me one bold prediction for the Giants.

Carl Banks: They will run the ball better.

Paul Dottino: I am just going to throw it out there, Davis Webb will take some regular-season snaps this year.

John Schmeelk: In a blowout?

Paul Dottino: I’m just saying he is going to take some regular-season snaps at some point this season.

Kim Jones: I am not sure how off-the-wall this is, but I think a guy who we have not mentioned thus far, is Brandon Marshall. I think he leads the Giants in touchdown receptions. I don’t know how bold that is, but I do think he will get plenty of red-zone opportunities. I think the jump ball idea will return to this offense, and I think that will work well for the New York Giants.

Tom Rock: I am going to say that at the end of the year either JPP or Landon Collins will be a legitimate candidate for MVP. I think they have the potential to have such a standout season. I am not sure if they are going to win it, but they are going to be in the conversation.

Paul Dottino: Can I pile on that one? I want to throw Olivier Vernon in there, too. I think that Vernon can very easily be in that conversation. He is a man possessed after hurting that wrist last year and he was pretty darn dominant last year. I think he is going to be a beast.

Kim Jones: He does more of the dirty work. I feel like the other two get more of the splash plays.

John Schmeelk: What under-the-radar player do you think is going to make a big impact?

Paul Dottino: Rhett Ellison. He is the most underrated addition to this team in the offseason, without question. He will help the running game and I bet you he is going to catch some significant passes that move the chains on some very key drives because nobody is going to be thinking about covering him.

Kim Jones: There was a phone call and I am not sure the exact particulars, but someone in the Vikings organization said something to someone in the Giants organization after he signed here and said you just signed our best player. He was pretty highly regarded with the Vikings.

John Schmeelk: McAdoo has called him one of the best football players over the course of the preseason.

Tom Rock: Bromley. Jay Bromley can have a big role on this team. I know they want Tomlinson in there and Snacks, obviously, but I think Bromley is at the point where he can go in there and give you some really good snaps and get in the backfield and make plays.

Kim Jones: I am going to go with Brad Wing. I think with a defense that is this good, the ability to pin an opponent back and make them say “holy cow” is going to play a role.

John Schmeelk: Give me your NFL MVP’s this year. I will go first and say Aaron Rodgers.

Kim Jones: I was going to go Aaron Rodgers.

Carl Banks: Aaron Rodgers

Paul Dottino: Derek Carr.

Tom Rock: I will go Rodgers, too.

John Schmeelk: Offensive Player of the Year?

Tom Rock: Antonio Brown

John Schmeelk: That was going to be my pick, too.

Paul Dottino: I will say him, as well. Why not?

Kim Jones: Odell.

Carl Banks: Odell.

John Schmeelk: Defensive Player of the Year?

Paul Dottino: Landon Collins.

Tom Rock: I think Landon Collins.

Carl Banks: Luke Kuechly.

Kim Jones: My thinking is the Giants defense is going to be so good, that it’s going to be hard since there are so many possible candidates. I think it is going to be Khalil Mack.

John Schmeelk: I think they are going to give it to Von Miller because they gave it to Mack over Miller last year, so I am going to say Von Miller.

John Schmeelk: Rookie of the Year?

Kim Jones: I think the defensive rookie of the year could be Derek Barnett in Philadelphia. Jim Schwartz loves him. He broke Reggie White’s sack record [at Tennessee], and besides all of that, when you watch him practice and play, he has a style that is really going to challenge tackles. He gets very low. He has great body agility and movement. I think he is going to be very, very difficult.

Tom Rock: I like DeShone Kizer. I think he’s got a lot of tools, a lot of protection there in Cleveland. I think he has a good setup to be successful.

Kim Jones: I am going to go Christian McCaffrey because I think he is going to splash a little bit more and be a guy people are going to like see him succeed and will succeed in that offense.

Paul Dottino: That’s the winner. I think it’s McCaffrey.

Carl Banks: Joe Mixon.

John Schmeelk: I am going to go Dalvin Cook. I think he is the No. 1 back in Minnesota. I don’t think he splits carries, and I worry about Leonard Fournette’s injuries. I think Tom Coughlin is going to run him all day if he’s healthy. So I am going to go with Dalvin Cook for offense, and defense I am going to go with Myles Garrett, first overall pick in the draft. You can’t go wrong.

John Schmeelk: Comeback Player of the Year?

All: J.J. Watt

John Schmeelk: Give me your surprise NFL team this year.

Tom Rock: The Chargers.

John Schmeelk: That was my pick, Tom. I can’t believe you took my Chargers pick. I’m with you, I think the Chargers are going to finally be good if they can stay healthy.

Paul Dottino: I don’t know what odds Vegas is putting on the Vikings to make the playoffs, but I don’t hear a lot of people talking about them. So I would say the Vikings will be a playoff team this year.

Carl Banks: I would say the Raiders. I think they may finish first in the conference. They have a really good offensive line and they did make a jump on defense. When you look at the other teams in the division, there are some flaws.

John Schmeelk: NFC East winner?

Kim Jones: I am going to go Giants, and I think it will be a tremendously disappointing season if they are not.

Carl Banks: Giants, because I think they are good enough.

John Schmeelk: Does a second team from the NFC East make the playoffs?

Paul Dottino: No. No wild card out of this division.

John Schmeelk: I think a second team will sneak in.

John Schmeelk: Give me your Giants’ offensive MVP. Beckham is the easy answer, and I am going to go with that one.

Kim Jones: Yeah, I mean I picked him to be the offensive MVP of the league, I would probably have to pick Odell.

Paul Dottino: You know what, I still think Eli Manning is so underrated at what he does at the line of scrimmage and the way he is going to have to distribute the ball and the way he is going to have to call games and get out of the run/pass option, who is he going to throw the ball to and how is he going to make the decision when there is only one ball to throw. Eli Manning is not going to get the credit he deserves, but he should be the MVP on this team.

Tom Rock: He will be the most valuable player lower cased. The MVP upper cased will be Odell.

John Schmeelk: Give me your Super Bowl matchup.

Kim Jones: I went Giants vs. Patriots.

John Schmeelk: Who wins?

Kim Jones: I think the Giants

John Schmeelk: Wow, three times against the Patriots!

Paul Dottino: I don’t see the Patriots getting back there this year, I just don’t. I am going Pittsburgh, and I pick the Giants. Everyone is going to call me a homer, so I really don’t want to do that. I just don’t. So I will go Packers vs. Steelers just for the sake of not picking the hometown team.

Tom Rock: I will go Giants vs. Raiders. I like the Raiders a lot.

Paul Dottino: How great would it be, though, if it was Eli and Ben in the Super Bowl?

Kim Jones: It would be greater if it was Eli and Brady again.

Paul Dottino: I could see that. I could see that, but I feel like besides that, Eli and Ben would be the next best thing.

John Schmeelk: All right, that wraps things up.

Tom Rock: We will check in December and have a good laugh and see how wrong all of us were.