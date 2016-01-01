United Travel Log: Giants head to Dallas

For every road game this season, Giants.com will catch up with a member of the team for a travel Q&A. This week, get to know running back Shane Vereen's travel habits:

Q: What are the must-haves in your carry-on bag when you’re flying?

A: IPad, headphones, and hot Cheetos.

Q: What do you like to do on the plane?

A: Watch movies, sleep, or puzzles.

Q: Who’s your favorite teammate to sit next to on the plane?

A: Myself. I’m kidding… Actually yeah, I am going to put myself.