United Travel Log: Giants head to Dallas

For every road game this season, Giants.com will catch up with a member of the team for a travel Q&A. This week, get to know running back Shane Vereen's travel habits:

Q: What are the must-haves in your carry-on bag when you’re flying?

A: IPad, headphones, and hot Cheetos.

Q: What do you like to do on the plane?

A: Watch movies, sleep, or puzzles.

Q: Who’s your favorite teammate to sit next to on the plane?

A: Myself. I’m kidding… Actually yeah, I am going to put myself.

Q: The least favorite?

A: Who’s big? Whoever is a big guy. Snacks.

Q: What’s the longest flight you’ve ever been on?

A: 10 hours. I went from Los Angeles to St. Thomas.

Q: What’s your routine when you get to the hotel?

A: Nap and watch college football.

