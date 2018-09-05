Advertising

Giants sign LB Nate Stupar, waive RB Robert Martin

Michael Eisen

Giants.com Senior Writer/Editor

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Tanner Lee is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Nate Stupar (54) after scrambling for yardage during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Saints won 24-20. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants today added their sixth defensive player in the last four days when they signed veteran linebacker Nate Stupar, who was released Monday after two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

He joins linemen Mario Edwards, Jr. and John Jenkins and backs Antonio Hamilton, Mike Jordan and Kamrin Moore as players learning James Bettcher’s defense as the Giants prepare for their Sunday season opener at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Wide receiver/return specialist Kaelin Clay and offensive lineman Spencer Pulley are also recent acquisitions in the accelerated program.)

To make room on the roster for Stupar, the Giants waived rookie free agent running back Robert Martin.

Stupar, 6-2 and 240 pounds, has played in 63 regular-season games with nine starts for San Francisco, Jacksonville, Atlanta and New Orleans. His career totals include 93 tackles (63 solo), 2.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Stupar also has 42 special teams tackles.

In 2017, Stupar played in four games for the Saints before suffering a season-ending knee injury vs. Detroit on Oct. 15.

The Penn State product and State College native entered the NFL as the Oakland Raiders’ seventh-round draft choice in 2012. He was waived at the end of training and that year did stints on the practice squads of the Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

Stupar was signed on Feb. 6, 2013 by the San Francisco 49ers and played five games for them and seven for Jacksonville that season. He spent the 2013-14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Saints in 2016. That season, he played in all 16 games with a career-high six starts (four at middle linebacker, two on the strong side) and posted career-best totals of 62 tackles and 38 solo stops. He also got his first career interception when he picked off Russell Wilson in a victory against Seattle.

Stupar is the nephew of Jeff Hostetler, the former Giants Super Bowl-winning quarterback. His older brother, Jonathan, played tight end for the Buffalo Bills from 2009-10.

Martin, who played at Rutgers, was signed by the Giants on May 14. He rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the recently-concluded preseason.

