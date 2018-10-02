Inside the Numbers: Saquon joins elite group with impressive start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – When the Giants visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Saquon Barkley can accomplish a statistical milestone reached by just two other players in the NFL’s 99-season history. The sensational rookie running back can join Adrian Peterson and Kareem Hunt as the only players to total at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of their first five career games. Barkley barely reached the century mark in the Giants’ loss to New Orleans two days ago. Indeed, he finished with exactly 100 yards (44 rushing, 56 receiving). But that was enough to keep the streak alive.

Table inside Article The players with the most consecutive games of at least 100 scrimmage yards to begin their career in NFL history:

Table inside Article Player Team Season Four-game Yardage Total Consecutive Games with 100+ scrimmage yards Kareem Hunt Kansas City 2017 659 7 Adrian Peterson Minnesota 2007 549 5 Saquon Barkley Giants 2018 453 4 Billy Sims Detroit 1980 745 4 LaDainian Tomlinson San Diego 2001 478 4

*Barkley’s 453 yards from scrimmage (260 rushing and 193 receiving) place him eighth in the NFL and fifth among running backs. *His 27 receptions leave him second among the league’s backs, behind New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara, who has 35. *Barkley’s 27 catches lead all NFL rookies. *Barkley is averaging just under seven receptions a game. If he continues his present pace, he will finish the season with 108 catches, which would shatter the NFL rookie running backs record of 88, set by the Saints’ Reggie Bush in 2006. The Giants’ record for receptions by a rookie back could be Barkley’s before Columbus Day; it is currently held by Bobby Duhon, who had 37 catches in 1968.

*Eli Manning is second in the NFL with a 74.2 completion percentage, which is significantly better than his 59.7 percent career rate entering the season. Manning completed at least 75 percent of his passes in each of the last three games, the first time he’s had that high a percentage in three straight games his 15-year career. *Manning’s passer ratings the last three games were 98.6 in Dallas, 132.3 in Houston, and 99.1 vs. New Orleans. It’s the first time he’s had ratings of 98.6 or above in three consecutive games since Sept. 21-Oct. 5, 2014, when he had ratings of 123.2 vs. Houston, 117.5 at Washington, and 104.9 vs. Atlanta. *Manning completed 31 passes vs. New Orleans, the 15th time he’s hit more than 30 passes in a game. *Manning completed 14 consecutive passes spanning the fourth quarter in Houston and the first quarter against New Orleans. That is the third-longest streak of his career. Manning completed a Giants-record 21 consecutive passes at New Orleans on Nov. 28, 2011, and 15 straight passes vs. San Francisco on Oct. 11 2015. *Manning’s 33 completions, 80.5 completion percentage and 127.2 rating on third down all lead the NFL. *Against New Orleans, wide receiver Russell Shepard and tight end Scott Simonson became the 86th and 87th different players to catch a regular-season pass from Manning. *Sterling Shepard had 10 receptions on Sunday against New Orleans. Shepard and Odell Beckham, Jr. have accounted for each of the last 12 instances in which a Giants receiver had double-digit catches. The last Giants receiver other than Shepard or Beckham to catch at least 10 passes in a game was Victor Cruz, who had 10 receptions at Kansas City on Sept. 29, 2013.