Saturday, Sep 01, 2018 03:02 PM

Rookie Progress Report as 2018 roster is announced

Schmeelk2018
John Schmeelk

Giants.com

Running Back Saquon Barkley: Barkley played in only one preseason game, the team’s first, before tweaking his hamstring and sitting out the final three. The team was not going to be anything but smart with their second overall pick in the draft. He returned to the individual portion of practice just before the Jets game, and practiced in full leading up to the final preseason game against the Patriots. He should be healthy and ready to go week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Metlife stadium.

In practice for the Giants, Barkley showed the same skills he showed for the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was fast, shifty and looked like a big running back that runs with scat back feet. The Giants also used him as a receiver through camp, whether he was lined up in the backfield or as a wide receiver. On the first carry of his one preseason performance, he ran gave Giants a little taste of what he might offer during the season when he ran for 39 yards. He should be a versatile piece of the Giants offense that is used early and often.

Offensive Lineman Will Hernandez: It did not take long for Will Hernandez to force his way into the Giants starting lineup at left guard. The rookie guard has showed off his strength at practice, and has even used his feet to get out in front of a couple of screen passes. In his preseason games (all starts at left guard), he didn’t have any clear blown assignments, and the NFL playbook does not seem too big for him. Giants fans should feel comfortable with him slotting in between Nate Solder and John Halapio in week one.

Edge Rusher Lorenzo Carter: When the Giants drafted the 4-3 linebacker out of the University of Georgia with the first of their two third round picks, they made it clear they were excited about his pass rush potential. It should surprise no one that’s exactly how they have deployed him in practice and games. His combination of length, strength, athleticism and burst has made him an effective rusher off the edge.

He played in all four preseason games, and finished with 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks. With Olivier Vernon trying to come back from an ankle injury, he might have an opportunity early in the season to show exactly how far he has come in a short time.

Defensive Lineman BJ Hill: Much like Will Hernandez, by the end of spring workouts BJ Hill had worked his way into the starting lineup at defensive end joining Damon Harrison and Dalvin Tomlinson. Hill’s character and work ethic were well known at NC State when the Giants drafted him in the third round, and those habits seem to have transferred to the pro level. Damon Harrison called him the team’s “most athletic defensive lineman” during training camp due to his burst off the line, strength and athleticism.

Hill has been playing defensive end in the team’s base defense, and has moved inside to defensive tackle when defense goes to a four man front. Even though Hill had just one tackle and a batted pass in the preseason, he is expected to be a consistent contributor in the regular season. The fact he wasn’t even asked to play in the team’s final preseason game should tell fans everything they need to know about him.

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta: The Giants drafted Kyle Lauletta in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Richmond. He had to learn four different offenses from four different coordinators and that helped him get prepared to absorb the Giants playbook quickly. In his four preseason games, including one start in the final game against the Patriots, Lauletta completed 17 of 35 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He will sit behind starter Eli Manning and backup Davis Webb as a sponge learning everything he can in his rookie NFL season.

Defensive Lineman RJ McIntosh: McIntosh was placed on Reserve/Non-Football Illness.

Running Back Robert Martin: Martin made the team after earning a spot on the 90-man roster as a try-out at rookie mini-camp and has excelled since, working his way up the depth chart. In his first preseason game against the Browns, Martin ran five times for 39 yards, including a 19-yard run. Martin followed that up with a 47-yard, one touchdown performance against the Lions. He sat out the third preseason game against the Jets, before running three times for 11 yards against the Patriots last Thursday.

Linebacker Tae Davis: Davis was a free agent addition for the Giants after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a special teams standout at Tennessee-Chattanooga before excelling at linebacker as a senior. He has been a fixture on kickoff coverage in the preseason and was the team’s third-string inside linebacker throughout camp. He had 11 tackles through four preseason games, including six against the Patriots when he played 51 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.

Center Evan Brown: Brown played only 33 snaps as the third-string center through the team’s first three preseason games. In the fourth against the Patriots, he played 59, the second most of the team. He must have made an excellent impression, as the Giants decided to keep Brown, an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist University, to get to nine total offensive linemen. The trade of center Brett Jones to the Vikings might have played a role in the decision. Brown also played 20 games at right guard in his time at SMU.

Safety Sean Chandler: Chandler, an undrafted free agent out of Temple, was signed shortly after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the third-team safety throughout training camp and showed a playmaking flare. He received extensive playing time with 101 snaps on defense and 53 on special teams. Chandler is a young player the Giants hope to develop in the defensive backfield.

