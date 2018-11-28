Saquon Barkley has no complaints about workload

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Saquon Barkley wants Pat Shurmur to keep feeding him the ball.

The Giants’ sensational rookie running back is shouldering one of the heaviest loads among NFL offensive players. His 242 touches (171 rushing attempts and 71 receptions) place him third in the NFL, behind only Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and the Rams’ Todd Gurley (253). The 171 carries is the league’s seventh-highest total.

Barkley is averaging 22 touches a game, which projects to 352 over an entire season. At this pace, he will finish with 248 rushing attempts. In his three seasons at Penn State, his high totals were 300 touches and 272 carries, both in 2016.

With five games remaining, Barkley is very happy with how often he has the ball in his hands.

“I think it’s perfectly fine,” he said today. “With me, with the workload and my mindset - and I think I’ve said this multiple times - is whatever it takes.

“That’s just my mindset. I know you guys (reporters) keep bringing up the questions, because of how many times I touched the ball in the second half (five times on Sunday in Philadelphia), but if we finished the game and we win that game, I don’t think that’s going to be this topic or the story. I know what people are thinking, but like I said, I’ll continue to believe in the coaches, continue to believe in the offense and this system, and continue to come in working and take it one day at a time.”