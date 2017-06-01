Giants sign veteran DT Corbin Bryant

>> COACHES UPDATE ROOKIE PROGRESS

The Giants today added an experienced defensive tackle to their roster when they signed free agent Corbin Bryant, who played the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.Bryant joins a tackle group that includes All-Pro Damon Harrison, Jay Bromley, Robert Thomas, and second-round draft choice Dalvin Tomlinson.To create roster space for Bryant, the Giants waived center Khaled Holmes, a member of the team since Jan. 18.Bryant, 6-4 and 300 pounds, has played in 56 regular-season games with 18 starts. His career totals include 84 tackles (41 solo), 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and one forced fumble.In 2016, Bryant played in eight games with six starts at nose tackle for the Bills; he started each of the first five games. He totaled 11 tackles (five solo) before suffering a shoulder injury against New England on Oct. 20. Buffalo placed Bryant on injured reserve on Nov. 29.Bryant, a former standout at Northwestern, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011. He played in one game as a rookie and none in 2012 while going on and off the Steelers’ practice squad several times.On Dec. 31, 2012, Bryant signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills. He played in 15 games with two starts in 2013 and in all 16 games without a start the following year (when he had 1.5 sacks). Bryant’s most productive season was in 2015, when he played in every game, started 10, and had a career-high 45 tackles (24 solo).Bryant played in 47 games with 35 starts at Northwestern, where he finished his career with 89 tackles, including 19.5 for losses, 4.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.